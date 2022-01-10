Comelec investigating alleged data breach ahead of #Halalan2022

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has suffered another data breach with 4 months to go before the crucial May national elections, a Manila Bulletin report claimed Monday, saying "60 gigabytes" worth of "sensitive voter information" and other data have been stolen by unidentified hackers.

The Manila Bulletin (MB) on Monday said its Technews Team has verified information from a source about the supposed hacking that took place Saturday.

“[T]he hackers' group managed to breach the system of the Comelec last Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, and download files that included, among others, usernames and PINS of vote-counting machines (VCM)," the article read.

MB claimed hackers also took network diagrams, IP addresses, list of all privileged users, domain admin credentials, list of all passwords and domain policies, access to the ballot handling dashboard, and QR code captures of the bureau of canvassers with login and password.

"Sensitive data downloaded also included list of overseas absentee voters, location of all voting precincts with details of board of canvassers, all configuration list of the database, and list of all user accounts of Comelec personnel," the MB article stated, quoting its Technews Team.

The publication said it immediately got in touch with Comelec spokesman James Jimenez to inform the poll body about the incident.

On Monday, Jimenez refused to confirm the incident but said they are "conducting inquiries into the allegations of the report."

"Currently conducting inquiries into the allegations of the report. We will update ASAP,” Jimenez told ABS-CBN News.

If confirmed, this is not the first incident the poll body suffered a data breach.

In 2016, a group of hackers also stole the personal data records of some 54 million registered voters.

In 2017, Comelec also reported that a desktop computer of its election officer was stolen, compromising voters' data.

The country will hold national and local elections on May 9, 2022.