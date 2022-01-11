DILG chief positive for COVID-19 anew

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año has tested positive anew for COVID-19, the third time that he has been infected with the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, Año said he tested COVID-positive Monday after several of his close contacts also tested positive for the illness.

"Thankfully, I remain asymptomatic as of now. I will continue to work while isolating. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boostered as soon as possible, and to continue following health protocols," he said.

Año first tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March 2020. He was diagnosed again as coronavirus-positive on Aug. 15.