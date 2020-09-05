DILG chief Año cleared of coronavirus after 2nd positive test

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año during a press conference on the revised Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) on the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law at the Department of Justice in Manila on Sept. 16, 2019. Mark Demayo ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has been cleared of COVID-19 after catching the virus for a second time, his agency said Saturday.

Año has been discharged from hospital and now recovering at home, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya told Teleradyo's "Kuwentuhang Lokal".

"May konti na lang siyang ubo... Pinapalakas na lang niya ang kaniyang katawan para makapasok na siya sa trabaho nitong darating na linggo," Malaya said.

(He still has a bit of cough... He's regaining his health so he could be back to work next week.)

Año, vice chair of the National Task Force against COVID-19 pandemic, first tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March.

He was diagnosed again as coronavirus-positive on Aug. 15.

Health officials have explained the possibility of detecting remnants of the coronavirus in persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past, after Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri disclosed in late July that he was found positive again for the disease, months after recovering from it.