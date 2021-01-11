FDA set to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration on Monday said it will release its decision on the emergency use authorization (EUA) of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday or Wednesday.

“We are finalizing the EUA by Pfizer and it will be out in 1 or 2 days,” FDA Director General Eric Domingo told senators during a hearing on vaccines.

“Yung AstraZeneca..we’re confident we will be able to finish the process by middle of January,” he added.

Pfizer and its partner firm BioNTech filed for emergency use in the Philippines before Christmas last year. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca, which partnered with the Oxford University, filed for EUA last week.

Because of the EUA powers given to the FDA, through an executive order signed by President Rodrigo Duterte late last year, the usual approval process that lasts 6 months can be reduced to about 21 days.

However, vaccines approved through the EUA can only be used and procured by the national government. Without a full marketing license, the vaccines cannot be purchased directly by local government units and the private sector.

In the meantime, the national government has encouraged interested parties to partner with them for procurement. Health workers and senior citizens are among the sectors being prioritized for the national immunization program.

Domingo previously said that while they are able to immediately approve the vaccines, its supply to the Philippines will depend on the availability of stocks.