Philippines to grant emergency approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine against COVID-19 at the Posta Central hospital in Santiago, Chile, Dec. 24, 2020. Ivan Alvarado, Reuters/File

MANILA - The Philippines is expected to grant an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a COVID-19 vaccine soon, its health regulator said Wednesday, as nations across the world began inoculating their population to quash fresh infections.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) director-general Eric Domingo said the experimental vaccine developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech may be given the green light in the country within days.

"We are not taking long while waiting and believe me, we are making this as quick as possible and I'm quite sure will be out with the authorization within a week. That is quite short if you compare to other countries," he said in an interview on ANC.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s candidate vaccine were among the first to declare its efficacy rate against COVID-19. With an efficacy rate of 95 percent, their vaccine was soon approved for emergency use by the United States and the United Kingdom.

They are also the only one so far that has applied for emergency use in the Philippines. Application for EUA was made on Dec. 23 and evaluation started on Dec. 28, Domingo said.

"All the others have not applied so there's nothing for us right now to evaluate or to grant and we're just actually waiting for them and hoping that they will apply soon," he added.

The FDA chief bared that British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca might seek emergency use for their vaccine candidate, which was also developed by Oxford University.

"AstraZeneca is also preparing their submission because they got their EUA from United Kingdom and India, and I believe they will be submitting very soon. We are anticipating that one," he said.

Domingo also revealed that China's Sinovac and Russia's Gamaleya Institute had already asked for requirements for a possible emergency use of their vaccines in the country. China's Sinopharm and US' Moderna have yet to contact the FDA, he added.

Should the Philippines grant its first emergency use for a COVID-19 jab, Domingo said health authorities were already preparing for the procurement of the vaccine.

"Everything's being prepared. Everything's being ready for the rollout but securing the actual vaccines would probably take some more time even after the EUA," he said.

Since the pandemic began, the Philippines has tallied nearly 480,000 coronavirus infections, of which over 9,300 have died from the disease.

