Rob Bonta sworn in as California Attorney General

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Rob Bonta has been sworn in as Attorney General for California, officially becoming the first elected Filipino American to serve in the post.

Bonta was historically appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2020 when his predecessor Xavier Becerra was called by President Joe Biden to serve in his Cabinet as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

In the elections last November, Bonta defeated Republican challenger, Nathan Hochman, by nearly two million votes.

"It’s been a busy two years because I believe now more than ever, we need leaders in government and law enforcement to build bridges with our communities and today, the people of California have an Attorney General who is doing just that," Bonta said.

Bonta previously served as an Assemblymember from Alameda, the highest position ever held by a Filipino American in California until now.

"No Filipino American had ever served in our state legislature and certainly not at the helm of the largest State Department of Justice. That is why the California dream is so potent," he said.

In the two years of his appointment as Attorney General, Bonta said some of his wins include defending reproductive rights by sponsoring first-in-the-nation legislation to safeguard abortion data privacy. He also announced the seizure of over four million deadly fentanyl pills and over $47 billion in nationwide opioid settlements, and contributed to takedowns of criminal organizations across California.

"This role is a privilege and a duty and a sacred obligation and I will not squander it. I will use the full authority of my office, the full force of the law to help as many people as possible and do as much good as I can."

Bonta's term will last until 2026.