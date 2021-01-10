Valenzuela City secures 640,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines

MANILA - Valenzuela City has secured 640,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca.

The city made the announcement through its official Twitter account.

Mayor Rex Gatchalian said the initial batch is enough to inoculate 320,000 people, or 70 percent of its adult population.

The vaccines are expected to arrive by the second half of 2021.

Gatchalian said the purchase order was made in coordination with the government's Inter Agency Task Force (IATF), and the LGU will start working on the logistics of its roll-out plan as soon as possible.

More details to follow.

- report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News