Blaze at Starmall Alabang declared 'fire out'

Firefighters respond to a fire incident at Starmall Alabang in Muntinlupa City on January 8, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A blaze that hit Starmall Alabang in Muntinlupa City was declared fire out on Sunday noon, over a day since it started, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

Firefighters declared a fire out at 12:21 p.m. on Sunday, 33 hours since the fire reached first alarm, according to the BFP. The fire reportedly broke out past 3 a.m. on Saturday.

At least 4 firefighters and one volunteer were injured in the blaze, which left damage estimated at P100 million, the BFP said.

In a statement, the Starmall management commended firefighters and volunteers, "who tirelessly took turns in putting out the fire."

The management also thanked the national police, local government and water conessionaire Maynilad for helping to contain the fire.

Addressing its tenants, the mall management said "proper coordination will be made to look into your concerns."

"We appeal for your patience and understanding as we wait for the results of the BFP investigation," it said.

— With a report from Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News