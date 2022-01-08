The fire at Starmall Alabang on Saturday that took 15 hours before firefighters declared it under control left 4 firefighters and 1 fire volunteer injured, authorities said.

Damage was estimated at P100 million, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

The incident reached the 5th alarm at 7:13 a.m. and was upgraded to Task Force Alpha by 7:46 a.m.

Fire investigators reported that the fire started from the lower ground level of the 4-story commercial building.

There were 226 fire trucks and 9 ambulances from the BFP and volunteers that responded, as of 5:05 p.m.

The 5 people were reportedly injured were:

SUPT CROSSIB C CANTE, mild difficulty of breathing

SFO2 Joel Silin, bruises on both legs

FO2 Delfin Tanggana, bruises at left hand

FO2 Leonardo Oraye, light headedness

Volunteer Arthur San Benito, left thumb laceration

The fire was not yet out as of posting time, but was declared under control as of 7:03 p.m. 15 hours after it began.

Mall management has not released an official statement on the incident.