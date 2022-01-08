The fire at Starmall Alabang on Saturday that took 15 hours before firefighters declared it under control left 4 firefighters and 1 fire volunteer injured, authorities said.
Damage was estimated at P100 million, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.
The incident reached the 5th alarm at 7:13 a.m. and was upgraded to Task Force Alpha by 7:46 a.m.
Fire investigators reported that the fire started from the lower ground level of the 4-story commercial building.
There were 226 fire trucks and 9 ambulances from the BFP and volunteers that responded, as of 5:05 p.m.
The 5 people were reportedly injured were:
- SUPT CROSSIB C CANTE, mild difficulty of breathing
- SFO2 Joel Silin, bruises on both legs
- FO2 Delfin Tanggana, bruises at left hand
- FO2 Leonardo Oraye, light headedness
- Volunteer Arthur San Benito, left thumb laceration
The fire was not yet out as of posting time, but was declared under control as of 7:03 p.m. 15 hours after it began.
Mall management has not released an official statement on the incident.