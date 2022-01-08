Fire hits Starmall Alabang

MANILA— Fire hit Starmall in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, early Saturday morning.
The blaze broke out past 3 a.m. and by 7:46 a.m. reached Task Force Alpha, a level that requires several firetrucks to respond.
The fire could be seen from the Skyway and the South Luzon Expressway, with several motorists posting photos and videos on social media.
Authorities have yet to determine what caused the fire. They advised motorists to stay away from the area and find alternate routes while the blaze is ongoing.
More details to follow.