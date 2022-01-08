Fire hits Starmall Alabang

Fire broke out at Starmall Alabang in Muntinlupa City, January 8, 2022. Courtesy: BFP

MANILA— Fire hit Starmall in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, early Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out past 3 a.m. and by 7:46 a.m. reached Task Force Alpha, a level that requires several firetrucks to respond.

The fire could be seen from the Skyway and the South Luzon Expressway, with several motorists posting photos and videos on social media.

Authorities have yet to determine what caused the fire. They advised motorists to stay away from the area and find alternate routes while the blaze is ongoing.

TINGNAN: Sumiklab ang sunog sa Starmall sa Alabang, Muntinlupa.Nagsimula ito sa bandang 3:43 kaninang madaling araw. Pagdating ng 7:13am, inakyat na sa pang limang alarma ang sunog. | via Anna Cerezo, ABS CBN News (Photo courtesy: Bureau of Fire Protection) pic.twitter.com/bkvsX03MPR — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 8, 2022

More details to follow.