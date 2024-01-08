President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte lead the launch of Brigada Eskwela at the V. Mapa High School in Manila on August 14, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The approval ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte slightly went up during the fourth quarter of 2023, according to a Pulse Asia survey released on Monday.

Approval for Marcos Jr.'s work went up in the Philippines as a whole to 68 percent in December 2023 from 65 percent in September.

"The President’s approval rating in Class E goes up during this period (+15 percentage points)... Disapproval for presidential work becomes more notable in the Visayas (+12 percentage points)," Pulse Asia noted.

Meanwhile, Duterte's approval ratings also had a slight increase to 74 percent in December from 73 percent in September.

Duterte, however, had a 12-point drop in her approval score in the Visayas, the Pulse Asia noted.

Both Marcos and Duterte also enjoyed majority trust ratings at 73 percent and 78 percent, respectively, a slight increase from their September ratings.

"Most Filipino adults express trust in the President, the Vice-President, and the Senate President; public opinion regarding the trustworthiness of the top national government officials hardly changed between September 2023 and December 2023, both at the national level and across subgroupings," according to Pulse Asia.

During the gap between the September and December surveys, Marcos and Duterte faced several issues, particularly the Vice President who was continuously hounded by her offices' controversial confidential funds request, which they eventually withdrew.

