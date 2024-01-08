Korean firm is lone bidder again for 2025 election contract

Registered voters of Barangay 659 cast their ballots at a mall in Manila as one of the mall voting pilot testing areas during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on Oct. 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A joint venture led by Korean company Miru Systems Co., Ltd. is once again the lone bidder in the second round of bidding for the P18.827-billion contract for the 2025 automated election system on Monday, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

The poll body's Special Bids and Awards Committee (SBAC) said 6 companies bought bid documents, namely Dominion Voting Systems, AMA Group Holdings Corporation, Electiotech Consultant and Management, Inc., Indra Philippines, Inc., SMMT-TIM 2016, Inc., and Miru Systems.

However, only the joint venture of Miru submitted a bid for the lease of the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC).

Smartmatic tried to submit its bid before the deadline on January 8, but the SBAC did not accept it given the Comelec resolution that disqualified the elections technology provider from participating in all procurement processes.

The SBAC also cited the absence of any temporary restraining order on the said resolution.

Smartmatic had been the provider of vote-counting machines since the Philippines shifted to automated elections in 2010.

During the first round of bidding on Dec. 14, 2023, Miru Systems was the only bidder for the contract that includes automated counting machines, ballots, canvassing and other materials that will be used for voting.

They were declared ineligible, however, because they lacked an English translation for supporting documents, and submitted an "incomplete undertaking to enter into a joint venture."