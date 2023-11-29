The Smartmatic Vote Counting Machine at the Mines Elementary School in Brgy. Vasra, Project 6, Quezon City on May 9, 2022, election day. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said it disqualified voting technology company Smartmatic from all of the poll body's procurements.

Smartmatic has been the provider of vote-counting machines since the Philippines shifted to automated elections in 2010.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body "disqualified Smartmatic to participate in all Comelec procurement."

Comelec said the decision was not based on a petition that alleged irregularities in the 2022 polls.

Former Information and Communications Technology Acting Secretary Eliseo Rio, Jr.'s group filed the petition in June in a bid to disqualify Smartmatic from bidding for the 2025 automated election system.



"It's (disqualification) not based on the allegations of Rio and company. We have maintain the integrity of our electoral process. Para sa bayan," Garcia said.

Smartmatic said it has not been notified of the decision and has yet to receive an official copy.

But it asserted that it has never been indicted in the US or any country for any election or poll-related contract in its 23-year history.

"We urge Comelec officials to conduct this search independently, and to show to the public any indictment against Smartmatic. We are confident that there is no such indictment in the United States," the company said.

The Comelec in October said the United States government had sought its help in a money laundering case against former poll chief Andy Bautista, who allegedly received bribe money from an unnamed elections technology firm in exchange for securing nearly $200 million in contracts related to the 2016 polls.

Both Smartmatic and Garcia denied the allegations.

The company said it had "consistently adhered to all their (Comelec's) procurement processes during biddings and contract execution."

— With a report from Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News

