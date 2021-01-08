Online registration site for QC Citizen ID card crashes

MANILA - Within a few hours of launching, the online registration site of the Quezon City Citizen ID System crashed, but the city mayor said this is a welcome problem.

“Dahil sa dami ng gustong mag register online. So inayos po namin”, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said Friday.

She said this was a good sign that QC residents are ready to have their own ID system.

“Ang kahalagahan ng ID system ay mas mapapadali ang pagbibigay at pagbaba ng ayuda sa mga taumbayan. Maayos ang database ng lunsod, lalo na sa pag-roll out ng vaccination program," said Belmonte.

Earlier, Belmonte signed a tripartite agreement with AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical Philippines for the provision of P750,000 worth of vaccine doses for 375,000 residents.

“That's only 13 percent of our population. Ang ating objective is to achieve herd immunity and that's about 80 percent of our population," she said.

Belmonte hopes that the new local ID system will help them convince those who have not made up their minds about taking the vaccine.

“We would like to know the different reasons kasi maaring fake news lang, maaring kulang sa impormasyon," she said.

"Pero uulitin ko, ang lungsod Quezon ay hindi po mag-aalay ng bakuna sa ating mamamayan na di inaprubahan ng Food and Drug Administration sa ilalim ng DOH (Department of Health).”

RELATED VIDEO