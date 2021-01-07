DepEd issues guidelines in evaluating learning modules

Teachers and school employees help to prepare Elementary school modules for blended learning for the coming school opening at the Geronimo Santiago Elementary School in Manila on July 21, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) has released guidelines on the evaluation of self-learning modules (SLMs) that would be used by students in the coming grading periods to ensure the quality of the learning materials.

"If quality education is expected to be offered, it is crucial that quality learning resources shall be provided to the learners and teachers," the DepEd said in an order dated Jan. 4 and signed by Secretary Leonor Briones.

"Quality learning resources enable the teachers to better assist and guide learners [in mastering] the skills, knowledge and experiences that will support learners in school and in life," the DepEd added.

According to the order, the DepEd Central Office shall evaluate the SLMs that would be used in the third and fourth grade period.

The SLMs will be developed by public and private entities, and the DepEd will set a deadline for the submission of the learning resources, based on the order.

"Submission beyond the deadline shall not be accepted and considered for evaluation," the agency said.

In evaluating the SLMs, the DepEd said it would look into the content, language, and layout and design of the materials.

Under content, the DepEd said it would check to ensure that the "target MELCs (Most Essential Learning Competencies) per quarter are sufficiently covered" and that the "texts and visuals are accurate and error-free."

Language, meanwhile, aims to ensure that SLMs "are free of grammatical, syntax, spelling, and punctuation errors, and are consistent in style," according to the order.

Layout and design aims to ensure that "the physical attributes, format, and visuals of SLMs are appropriate and well organized."

In the past months, DepEd faced criticisms after social media users posted photos of errors found in the agency's learning materials.

The department has also launched formal channels where the public can report and verify errors found in the modules.

RELATED VIDEO: