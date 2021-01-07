2nd autopsy on Christine Dacera finished but details confidential, says family friend

LOOK: The remains of Christine Dacera are being loaded to a PAL Express flight which her family is riding to General Santos City



(📸 Rhona Rosario) pic.twitter.com/1HO93k6o7A — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) January 7, 2021

MANILA - Before being flown to her hometown of General Santos City on Thursday morning, the body of Christine Dacera was submitted to a second autopsy in the ongoing probe to determine the cause of the flight attendant's death on New Year's Day.

Family friend Dr. Marichi Ramos confirmed this to reporters on Thursday before she joined Dacera's family members at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 for their flight to the southern Philippines.

Ramos says Dacera's family leaves to the PNP the investigation on the flight attendants death.



She confirmed a 2nd autopsy has been done on the body but says its results are confidential.



(📹 Rap Rodriguez) pic.twitter.com/LKZQ09YFvQ — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) January 7, 2021

However, she said the results of this re-autopsy would be confidential after the first results of the police's autopsy were leaked publicly.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Ramos added more witnesses are being tapped for the police's investigation, which she said the family has put its confidence in.

"The family has decided to leave it up to the PNP to do further investigation. Although we have a lot of witnesses that's coming forward, and alam naman namin right from the very start there were a lot of irregularities and inconsistencies. So we leave it up to the PNP to be able to assess kung ano talaga ang nangyari," said Ramos.

A preliminary investigation is set for January 13, for which Dacera's family members and friends have been busy preparing documents before going home.

The family will hold a 2 day wake before Dacera's burial, amid still unanswered questions surrounding her death.

Police continue to stick with the angle of Dacera being raped the night she died, but suspects deny this.

It was a long night for the family and relatives which included the release of 3 suspects in the custody of Makati Police and a private wake for Dacera inside the police headquarters at Camp Crame.

Dacera's aunt, Rhona Rosario, said they hardly caught any sleep overnight, since they decided to go straight to the airport after checking in Dacera's remains at the cargo terminal.

Dacera's family members already boarded their flight for General Santos City, where another wake will be held for Christine Dacera



(📸: Rhona Rosario) pic.twitter.com/3sEOeCdluA — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) January 7, 2021

They already checked in at NAIA Terminal 2, five hours before the scheduled flight to General Santos City at 8:15 a.m.

The family also refused to give comment on the Makati prosecutor's resolution releasing the 3 suspects Wednesday, saying they would leave it to their lawyers.

Ramos added family members are prepared to return to Manila in the coming days to help in the investigation.

RELATED VIDEO: