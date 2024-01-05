MANILA - The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Friday hailed the consolidation phase of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization program as a success, citing a 76-percent PUV consolidation rate nationwide.

DOTr Undersecretary TJ Batan said he believes there was a high turnout of last-minute applicants because many realized that, after granting several extensions in the past, the government was no longer going to budge on the December 31, 2023 consolidation deadline.

“Pang-anim na extension na yang December 31 deadline na yan. (TC:0:02 of intvw kasabay ng other media) Dahil we were firm, led by our President no less and our Secretary, Jaime Bautista, we enforced the December 31 deadline. And because of that, napakadami nating nakitang humabol,” he said.

Batan said they even exceeded their 60 to 70 percent benchmark for consolidation.

“Ang nakita sa mga pag-aaral ukol sa PUV modernization ay 60 to 70 percent ay sapat na o angkop na sa pangangailangan ng ating mga commuter....It is higher than our benchmark...So the more that we go higher than 70 percent, the more successful the program has been with respect to the consolidation component,” he added.

According to data from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) as of January 4, 76 percent or 145,721 PUVs nationwide had consolidated. But the PUV consolidation rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) is lower at 52.54 percent or 26,055 units.

In terms of jeepneys in NCR, only 51.34 percent or 21,655 units were consolidated. The rest will no longer be allowed to operate after the January 31, 2023— which is a cause for concern for commuters like Katherine Saludo, who said she already has a hard time getting to work even if she leaves the house early.

“Nag-advance na po ako ng pagpasok kasi alam kong matagal talagang maghintay dito. Bihira talaga yung jeep papuntang Ugong (in Pasig),” she said.

But the LTFRB insisted that while there will be a reduction in PUVs plying the road, there will still be enough to serve passengers.

“We cannot deny na may mararamdaman talaga tayong pagbaba doon sa mga rutang sinasabi nga natin less than 60 percent. But in the policy that we opened, pinapayagan pa naman po silang magbiyahe hanggang January 31 until such time that the nearest consolidated (transport entity) can provide (rides). Kung titignan niyo yung assessment sa NCR, these are short routes lang that can be covered by other redundant public transport in the road,” said LTFRB Board Member Riza Marie Paches.

Transport group Manibela meanwhile doubts the accuracy of the government’s figures, particularly for jeepneys in NCR.

“Kasi yung 26 percent na nagconsolidate sa loob ng anim na taon. Tapos sasabihin nila sa loob ng isang linggo, dalawang linggo, another 26 percent yung nadagdag po? Parang hindi po ata makatotohanan. Kung may mga humabol man, ito po yung mga napilitan. Siyempre kung tatakutin mo nga naman na hindi mare-renew, hindi na sila mae-extend, talagang may hahabol at hahabol kahit papaano,” said Manibela Chairman Mar Valbuena.

Valbuena also supports the call by House Speaker Martin Romualdez to investigate alleged corruption in the DOTr’s PUV modernization program. In a statement, Romualdez said his office received reports that current DOTr officials are in cahoots with past officials in pushing for imported modern jeepney units which cost millions of pesos.

“Hindi ba’t puro nasa market nila ngayon, katulad ng mga nakikita nating mini bus? Yung imported andyan na, napakarami na. Habang yung sinasabi nilang local e talaga hong isang kahig isang tuka rin na kung kailan lang magpagawa. Paisa-isa yung ginagawa namin at wala namang nakukuhang suporta sa gobyerno,” noted Valbuena.

But the DOTr denied the accusations. Office of Transportation Cooperatives Chairman Andy Ortega also said they are prepared to face any legislative inquiry.

“Definitely, wala pong katotohanan because, first of all, nagkaroon na nga ng accusations at wala pong nangyari. The DOTr family has always been attending yung mga hearings called by our friends in congress. We appreciate such invitations dahil po nagkakaroon ng mga clarity on certain accusations from different sectors,” said Ortega.

The LTFRB also insisted that they are not imposing any particular brand or type of modern jeepney on transport groups. What’s important, it said, is that the models they buy should comply with the Philippine National Standards.

According to the DOTr, it has so far accredited 54 modern PUV models.

“No government agency or official is forcing any cooperative or transport group to buy the most expensive model. These are choices available to the transport service cooperative that is suited to their operation, their capacity to pay for the financial exposure that they have, and also dun sa pagme-mentina dun sa mga units na kukunin nila,” said Paches.

Paches also pointed out that the majority of the suppliers that have been certified by the government are local manufacturers.