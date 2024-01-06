NAIA surpasses pre-pandemic passenger volume in 2023

Passengers queue at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Passenger volume at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, as people went on "revenge travel" after COVID-19 restrictions eased.

In a statement, the Manila International Airport Authority said it tallied 279,953 flights, a 26-percent increase from last year's 221,595, and 3 percent higher than the 271,535 in 2019.

MIAA also noted that the number is higher than the 271,535 registered flights in 2019.

“We are encouraged by the renewed confidence in air travel, reaffirming our collective efforts to steer the aviation sector back to pre-pandemic levels. This is a significant step towards normalcy in global air travel,” MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines said.

NAIA handled 45,385,987 passengers this year, 47 percent more than in 2022.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS AT PRE-PANDEMIC LEVEL SOON

Ines noted that domestic travel restrictions were eased even before international border controls opened up, which boosted domestic tourism.

"With global borders opening up, international travel is rebounding, and it’s only a matter of time before we reach pre-pandemic levels for international flights and passengers," Ines said.

NAIA handled 25,779 flights in December, which is the most this year, as locals, OFWs, and foreigners flew in during the holiday season.

MIAA said its reassignments of terminals, and realignment of schedules allowed NAIA up to 800 flights within a 24-hour window.

Authorities are also trying to beef up facilities to better equip the airport in handling passengers and flights "in the coming years."