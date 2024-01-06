Gov't launches nationwide 'Kalinisan' cleanup drive

Personnel from several government agencies, private groups, and volunteers participate in a trash clean-up activity along the shores of Baseco Beach in Manila Bay during the launch of the 'Makiisa sa Kalinga at Inisyatiba Para Sa Malinis na Bayan' (KALINISAN) Program on January 6, 2024. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News





MANILA – Government on Saturday launched a nationwide cleanup drive called "Kalinga at Inisyatiba Para sa Malinis na Bayan" or Kalinisan program, which was geared towards reviving and renewing Filipinos' "bayanihan spirit" on curbing solid waste.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Romando Artes led the cleanup drive in Baseco Compound, Manila – among the areas of concern of the government in terms of waste buildup.

In his speech, Abalos urged the public to work with the government in eradicating waste, noting that it was time for Filipinos to be disciplined in cleaning the surroundings.

"Tututukan talaga namin ito. Ano ang magagawa natin? Spirit of volunteerism. Napaka-importante niyan," Abalos said.

"Sana hindi lang ngayong araw na ito – it is a way of life. Dapat miski saan tayo magpunta, malinis," he said.

Citing government data, he said an average Filipino generates nearly a kilo of waste daily, most of which are thrown in canals and waterways.

According to the interior department, the program aims to harmonize the programs of the agency through solid waste management, community gardening, and cleanup drives.

Awards will be given to barangays, municipalities, and provinces with the cleanest surroundings based on a criteria that would be released by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Hundreds of volunteers from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, and the villages of Baseco Compound were present during the event.

