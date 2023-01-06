Department of Justice Secretary Jesus “Boying” Remulla delivers his speech during the National Bureau of Investigation’s 86th founding anniversary program held at the Diamond Hotel in Manila on Nov. 9, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Friday said he was "glad justice is served" after a Las Piñas court acquitted his son of illegal drug possession.

The official's son, Juanito Jose Remulla III, was arrested in October last year after receiving a package containing 900 grams of high-grade marijuana worth P1.3 million. The court cited lapses in his arrest and said there was no sufficient evidence that he was aware that the parcel contained narcotics.

The elder Remulla said while he had yet to talk to his son or family, he was "relieved and happy" to learn of the acquittal.

"He (Juanito Jose) had the right to be presumed innocent in the first place, I am just glad justice is served,” the official said told reporters at the Department of Justice Friday afternoon.

Remulla reiterated that he "did not interfere in any way with the process," which he said he "trusted."

"I wish my son further redemption in the future,” the DOJ chief said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

He said there would be no counter-measures against the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, which led his son's arrest with NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group.



“Wala, wala, let us be sober about it. Nagkakamali rin sila, nangyayari talaga iyon,” Remulla said.

(They also make mistakes. It happens.)

The PDEA said it would "carefully study" the factors in Remulla III's acquittal. It added that the court "has seen both sides of the case and is in the best position to rule over the merits."

The agency said it would "exercise due diligence in the conduct of similar operations in the future."

The younger Remulla faces separate complaints for the importation of illegal drugs and violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, which are still pending before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office. No other court has issued a warrant of arrest against him.

BANTAG, DILG

Meanwhile, the DOJ chief refused to comment on the complaint filed against him by suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, who accused Remulla of being the “mastermind” behind the killing of radio commentator Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa and an alleged middleman.

“I won’t even comment on that, that’s ah, alam niyo na, you can read between the lines,” Remulla said.

Remulla also mentioned his support for Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, who recently urged senior police officers to offer courtesy resignations over allegations that some of them were involved in the narcotics trade.

“Of course, Benhur and I always consult with each other,” Remulla said.