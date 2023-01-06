Veteran broadcast journalist Noli 'Kabayan' de Castro will be making his comeback as an anchor of the Philippines' longest-running Tagalog newscast 'TV Patrol' on Monday, January 9, coinciding with the celebration of the Black Nazarene.

De Castro announced this during his program 'Kabayan' Friday morning on TeleRadyo.

Kabayan briefly left ABS-CBN October 2021 to pursue a Senate comeback but later on withdrew his candidacy.

He then returned to the Kapamilya network November 2021 and continued anchoring his public service show 'Kabayan' and the morning newscast 'TeleRadyo Balita' with Joyce Balancio on TeleRadyo.

In April 2022, De Castro was tapped to host 'KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan', ABS-CBN's first current affairs show since the pandemic. This airs every Sunday at 5 p.m. on A2Z and on other ABS-CBN News platforms.

TV Patrol will now be headlined by four main anchors: De Castro and current mainstays Henry Omaga-Diaz, Karen Davila and Bernadette Sembrano.

TV Patrol can be seen on weekdays at 6:30 p.m. and on weekends at 6 p.m. with Alvin Elchico and Zen Hernandez via A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, youtube.com/ABSCBNNews, news.abs-cbn.com/live and other ABS-CBN News digital platforms.