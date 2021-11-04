MANILA – Noli De Castro is all set to make his TeleRadyo comeback.

On November 8, de Castro will resume anchoring “Kabayan,” a program he previously hosted that helps and assists listeners, especially overseas Filipino workers, with their concerns.

“Salamat po, sa kaunting pagkakataon na ma-enjoy ko ang beach, bago bumalik muli sa Teleradyo sa Lunes, kita kits kabayan,” he wrote on his most recent social media update.

“Kabayan” will air on TeleRadyo from Monday to Friday at 8 a.m.

“Natutuwa kami at magbabalik sa Teleradyo si Noli de Castro para ipagpatuloy ang kanyang tunay na misyon, ang maglingkod sa kapwa Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng kanyang programang Kabayan. We welcome him back in ABS-CBN with open arms,” ABS-CBN management said in a statement relessed Thursday.

Aside from “Kabayan,” De Castro will also co-anchor “TeleRadyo Balita” with Joyce Balancio every weekday at 7:30 a.m.

De Castro withdrew his senatorial bid last October 13, less than a week after announcing his candidacy. He said he had a change of heart and saw that he would better serve the people as a newsman.

Following the withdrawal of his senatorial candidacy, De Castro also resigned as a member of the Aksyon Demokratiko party.