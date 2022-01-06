Passengers check in for a flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on January 3, 2022 amid the imposition of Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila. The capital region was placed under the said alert status due to the jump in COVID-19 cases since the tail end of December. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Twenty-nine more cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant were detected in the Philippines, raising the total to 43, the Department of Health said Thursday.

The additional cases are composed of 10 returning Filipinos and 19 local cases with addresses in Metro Manila, the health agency said in a statement.

Of the 19 local cases, 14 remain active, three have recovered, while there are two cases whose status are still being verified, according to the DOH.

The agency said it was still verifying the test results and health status of all co-passengers of the returning Filipinos to determine if there were other confirmed cases or those who became symptomatic after arrival.

The new variant cases were detected from the 48 samples sequenced last Jan. 2, Sunday.

More details to follow.

