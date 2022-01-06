More provinces, cities placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 3

Cars traverse Benigno Aquino Avenue in Mandurriao, Brgy. San Rafael in Iloilo City. Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office/File

MANILA — More provinces and cities in the country will be under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 from January 9 to 15, government said on Thursday, as it sought to limit increasing coronavirus infections.

Cabinet Secretary and acting Palace spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the following areas will be under Alert Level 3:

Baguio City

City of Dagupan

City of Santiago

Cagayan Province

Angeles City

Pampanga Province

Olongapo City

Bataan Province

Zambales Province

Batangas Province

Lucena City

Naga City

Iloilo City

Lapu-Lapu City

Authorities earlier placed Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal under this alert level. Metro Manila and Bulacan also returned under Level 3 earlier this week.

Under the alert level, face-to-face classes, contact sports, funfairs, and casinos are banned.

Cinemas are allowed to operate at 30-percent indoor capacity and 50-percent outdoor capacity.

The following are allowed at 30-percent indoor capacity but only for fully vaccinated individuals, authorities earlier said.

Amusement parks

Recreational venues

Religious gatherings

Licensure exams

Dine-in services

Personal care services

Fitness studios, non-contact sports

Film, music, TV production

The Philippines on Thursday reported 17,220 new coronavirus infections and its highest ever COVID-19 positivity rate at 36.9 percent.

