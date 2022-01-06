More provinces, cities placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 3

MANILA — More provinces and cities in the country will be under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 from January 9 to 15, government said on Thursday, as it sought to limit increasing coronavirus infections.
Cabinet Secretary and acting Palace spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the following areas will be under Alert Level 3:
- Baguio City
- City of Dagupan
- City of Santiago
- Cagayan Province
- Angeles City
- Pampanga Province
- Olongapo City
- Bataan Province
- Zambales Province
- Batangas Province
- Lucena City
- Naga City
- Iloilo City
- Lapu-Lapu City
Authorities earlier placed Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal under this alert level. Metro Manila and Bulacan also returned under Level 3 earlier this week.
Under the alert level, face-to-face classes, contact sports, funfairs, and casinos are banned.
Cinemas are allowed to operate at 30-percent indoor capacity and 50-percent outdoor capacity.
The following are allowed at 30-percent indoor capacity but only for fully vaccinated individuals, authorities earlier said.
- Amusement parks
- Recreational venues
- Religious gatherings
- Licensure exams
- Dine-in services
- Personal care services
- Fitness studios, non-contact sports
- Film, music, TV production
The Philippines on Thursday reported 17,220 new coronavirus infections and its highest ever COVID-19 positivity rate at 36.9 percent.
RELATED VIDEO