More provinces, cities placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 3

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2022 10:48 PM

Cars traverse Benigno Aquino Avenue in Mandurriao, Brgy. San Rafael in Iloilo City. Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office/File
MANILA — More provinces and cities in the country will be under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 from January 9 to 15, government said on Thursday, as it sought to limit increasing coronavirus infections. 

Cabinet Secretary and acting Palace spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the following areas will be under Alert Level 3:

  • Baguio City
  • City of Dagupan 
  • City of Santiago 
  • Cagayan Province
  • Angeles City
  • Pampanga Province
  • Olongapo City
  • Bataan Province
  • Zambales Province
  • Batangas Province
  • Lucena City
  • Naga City
  • Iloilo City
  • Lapu-Lapu City

Authorities earlier placed Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal under this alert level. Metro Manila and Bulacan also returned under Level 3 earlier this week.

Under the alert level, face-to-face classes, contact sports, funfairs, and casinos are banned.

Cinemas are allowed to operate at 30-percent indoor capacity and 50-percent outdoor capacity. 

The following are allowed at 30-percent indoor capacity but only for fully vaccinated individuals, authorities earlier said. 

  • Amusement parks
  • Recreational venues
  • Religious gatherings
  • Licensure exams
  • Dine-in services
  • Personal care services
  • Fitness studios, non-contact sports
  • Film, music, TV production

The Philippines on Thursday reported 17,220 new coronavirus infections and its highest ever COVID-19 positivity rate at 36.9 percent.

