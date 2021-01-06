LOOK: Dacera's mom meets with PNP Chief Debold Sinas

Sharon Dacera meets with PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas to discuss the investigation into the controversial death of her flight attendant daughter Christine. Screengrab from ABS-CBN News footage

MANILA – The mother of Christine Dacera, the flight attendant found unconscious in a Makati hotel after a new year's eve party and later pronounced dead, met Wednesday with Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas and other police officers as the investigation into the controversial death drags on.

The Dacera family, led by Christine's mother Sharon, together with the police, held a press conference to discuss details of the ongoing case.

In the afternoon of January 1, Christine was found unconscious in a bathtub inside a Makati City hotel she and her friends rented for a New Year party. She was brought to a hospital after failed resuscitation attempts but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The PNP and the camp of Dacera claimed the victim was sexually abused and slain, but the accusations are being disputed by her companions, most of them self-identifying as gay.

Eleven persons were named respondents in the rape-homicide complaint filed by the family.

In the press conference, Sinas said he believed Dacera was sexually assaulted, citing lacerations in her vagina.

"Based on elements of rape, present po," Sinas told the media.

But on Wednesday afternoon, the Makati City Prosecutor's Office ordered the release of the 3 detained suspects pending preliminary investigation of the flight attendant's death.