Hacker uses senator's credit card to buy P1M worth of food

MANILA - Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said a hacker used his credit card to purchase P1 million worth of food.

My credit card has just been hacked! May nag order ng P1M worth of food sa Food Panda in less than an hour. Ano yan lauriat para sa buong barangay??? pic.twitter.com/pfpcck9tG6 — Sherwin Gatchalian (@stgatchalian) January 6, 2021

"My credit card has just been hacked! May nag order ng P1M worth of food sa Food Panda in less than an hour," Gatchalian said in a tweet.

(Someone ordered P1 million worth of food from Food Panda in less than an hour.)

"Ano 'yan lauriat para sa buong barangay?" he said.

(Is that a lauriat for the entire village?)

The purchases were done in 4 transactions on January 5, between 4:47 p.m. and 5:49 p.m., according to transaction details the senator posted.

"The hacker managed to change my registered phone number so he got the OTPs," Gatchalian said referring to the One-Time Password, an added security code sent to a credit card holder via text.

"He knew what he was doing. I just don't know how he will eat a million worth of food," he said.

Gatchalian has yet to disclose developments on the fraudulent transactions.

The lawmaker from Valenzuela was ranked as the 9th richest senator last year with a net worth of P95 million.