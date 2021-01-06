Cebu City sets aside P500 million for COVID-19 vaccines

Armed policemen man a checkpoint along a road in Cebu City, June 24, 2020, after the government tightened its enhanced community quarantine restrictions due to rising cases of COVID-19 infections. Alex Badayos, AFP/File

Cebu City has allotted P500 million for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines that would be given to its residents, Mayor Edgardo Labella said Wednesday.

In a press conference, Labella said vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez had told him that Cebu City would be prioritized in getting vaccines. The city was once among hotspots of the virus outbreak.

"We are ready, we have P500 million," Labella said.

The local chief executive hinted that health care workers would be the first to get inoculated against the respiratory disease, which has so far infected over 479,000 in the country.

Meanwhile, Labella said he was also keen on cancelling the annual Sinulog Festival as a precaution against the continued threat of the virus. The festival is held every January.

"If the regional IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) says to cancel, we will cancel it," he said.

So far, Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama and his team has prepared a "downsized" festival.

As of Jan. 5, Cebu City has recorded 174 active COVID-19 cases.

— Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO: