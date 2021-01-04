Sinulog 2021 kicks off with virtual events

MANILA -- Cebu's Sinulog festival kicked off with a series of virtual events as it adapts to the new normal brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 60-kilometer virtual bike challenge in Cebu started over the weekend, with participants asked to take selfies at eight tourist sites and e-mail it to organizers, or post them on social media to win special prizes.

On Monday, a workshop featuring experts on the festival was held at SM Seaside City Cebu. Streamed live on the Sinulog Foundation Facebook page, the said event will run until January 6.

The novena masses, which will start on January 8, will be shown on the Facebook page of Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu.

However, activities such as penitential walk, traslacion, fluvial procession and reenactment, and solemn foot procession, have been cancelled this year due to the global health crisis.

Other events scheduled in this year's Sinulog festival, which is themed "A New Life in Faith, Hope, and Love," include among others an "Idol" competition and a grand ritual showdown without an audience as it will be streamed online.

There will also be a photo and music video contest and some exhibits throughout the festival, which will end on February 10.

Related video: