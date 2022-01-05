Robredo's COVID-19 testing program finds 373 positive cases

People queue for free COVID-19 antigen testing at the Office of the Vice President's "Swab Cab" in Quezon City. Leni Robredo's Facebook page

MANILA (UPDATED) - Nearly half of the people who underwent antigen testing in the "Swab Cab" program tested positive for COVID-19, presidential aspirant Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo said Wednesday.

In a live video update on Facebook, Robredo said out of 813 people her camp tested for the coronavirus, 373 came out positive. This meant an overall positivity rate of more than 40 percent.

"Ibig sabihin eh grabe, grabe talaga yung transmission ngayon," she said.

(This means that the transmission nowadays is severe. Very severe.)

She said testing many people was necessary because asymptomatic COVID-19 cases could still go around and infect more people while not knowing they had the disease.

Robredo said that another "Swab Cab" drive would be held Thursday, at the Quezon City Memorial Circle. The Office of the Vice President said pre-registration was necessary for those who want to participate in the rollout.

Robredo also called for more volunteers for her free teleconsultation program, Bayanihan E-Konsulta.

Doctors may sign up here, while psychiatrists, counselors, and other volunteers with mental health training may register through this link, her office said.

Non-doctors or nurses, non-licensed medical students, call center agents, chat agents, and college students, who will be tasked to connect the volunteer doctors with the patients needing e-consultation, may get on board here.

The OVP said volunteers will work remotely and must have their own gadgets and internet connection.

Robredo's office said Swab Cab was launched in partnership with the local government of Quezon City, OVP’s Angat Buhay, and UBE Express.