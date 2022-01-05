Melissa Ramoso sworn in as Artesia's first Asian American female mayor

Watch more on iWantTFC

A life of service in the political field has now put Melissa Ramoso in local history books.

Ramoso, who has worked for several lawmakers and organized with a number of Filipino American Democratic groups as well as the Democratic party, is now the first Asian American female mayor of Artesia, California.

"Thank you to my council colleagues for trusting in me to serve as Artesia’s first Asian and Pacific Islander and Filipino female mayor. I am deeply honored and humbled to be elected by peers for this role," Ramoso says.

The Southeast LA County town of 17,000 is about 10% Filipino, with many small Pinoy-owned businesses lining its main roads like Chopped champion Ginger Lim-Dimapasok who owns a Cafe 86 branch in Artesia.

"She’s been such a great advocate for small businesses like others and we’re just excited to see her here and very proud to see her rise," Lim-Dimapasok says of Ramoso. "For us, it's really important to have someone like Melissa advocating for small businesses like us because she knows what we need. She is hands-on on the ground and she’s down there with us and the help she’s been giving us is so immeasurable."

Filipina community leaders in the area are happy for the region, as nearby Carson also inducted its first Filipina councilwoman Arleen Bocatija Rojas for the first time in 30 years.

Meanwhile, as Ramoso takes office, she already has a few priorities on her mind. "Just keeping our residents safe, the health and safety of our residents, our employees; making sure our city is sound and financially stable. Those are the tenants that are important to keep the city running and healthy," Ramoso points out.