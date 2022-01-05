MANILA - House Deputy Speaker Bienvenido Abante has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released to the media, Abante said he received the results of his test Wednesday morning.

The lawmaker said this is the second time he has contracted COVID.

"While at present I am only experiencing some body pain, I am currently being monitored by my doctors as a precautionary measure," he said.

"Aside from being fully vaccinated, I have also received my booster shot––and it is clear, in my view, that the vaccines have helped me in these two bouts with the virus."

Abante said he has reached out to those who have had close contact with him in the past few days. They have been advised to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for possible symptoms, he said.

The lawmaker said he encourages senior citizens like him to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Several days ago, Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. revealed that an estimated 1.5 million senior citizens remain unvaccinated, a disturbing figure given how science and experience have already established how vulnerable this sector is to COVID."

"I urge the families of these unvaccinated senior citizens to exhaust all efforts to get our lolos and lolas vaccinated," he added.