Pacquiao offers P500k for info on suspects in alleged Dacera rape-slay

MANILA - Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday offered a P500,000 reward to anyone who could give information that would lead to the arrest of the person behind the alleged rape-slay of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

Dacera, 23, was found dead in a bathtub at a Makati hotel on Friday with bruises on her body and lacerations in her genital area.

"Nananawagan ako sa lahat ng sangkot sa pagpatay kay Dacera na lumabas. Kung wala kayong kasalanan, linisin niyo pangalan niyo, magsabi kayo . . . Gagawin natin ang koneksyon natin to resolve this case," Pacquiao told DZRH's "Dos Por Dos".

The senator hails from General Santos City, the victim's hometown.

Pacquiao said Dacera's case was another example of why the death penalty should be revived in the Philippines.

"Ayoko sa lahat papatayin na, gagahasain pa kaya isinusulong ko ang death penalty," he said.

"Kailangan may pamalong matindi ang ating gobyerno," he said.

Pacquiao is among the senators who filed a bill seeking to impose capital punishment for heinous crimes. Other versions of the bill allow courts to sentence to death high-level drug traffickers.

Prior to Dacera's case, Pacquiao also urged Congress to begin hearings on the reimposition of capital punishment after a policeman shot to death 2 of his neighbors in Paniqui town, Tarlac last month.

