LIST: Road closures for Traslacion 2024

The carriage bearing the Black Nazarene returns to the Quiapo Church. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Authorities on Thursday issued traffic advisories in preparation for next week's Traslacion of the Black Nazarene.

Millions of devotees are expected to flock to Quiapo on Tuesday, January 9, after a 3-year break since its suspension due to the COVID pandemic.

Devotees join the procession of the Black Nazarene in the belief that the image has miraculous powers.

The following roads will be closed from from Monday, January 8, 9 p.m. onwards until Tuesday:

Stretch of Bonifacio Drive from Anda Circle to P. Burgos Ave. Katigbak Drive and South Drive (One Lane Accessible to Manila Hotel and H20 Hotel Stretch of Roxas Blvd. from Katigbak to U.N. Ave. Stretch of P. Burgos from Roxas Blvd. to Jones, McArthur, and Quezon Bridge. Stretch of Finance Rd. from P. Burgos Ave. to Taft Ave. Stretch of Ma. Orosa St. from TM. Kalaw to P. Burgos Ave. Stretch of Taft Ave. from U.N. Ave. to P. Burgos Ave. Stretch of Romualdez St. from U.N Ave. to Ayala Blvd. Stretch of Ayala Ave. from Taft Ave. to Romualdez St. Stretch of C. Palanca St. from P. Casal to Plaza Lacson Stretch of P. Casal St. from C. Palanca to Arlegui St. Stretch of Legarda St. from CM. Recto Ave. to Arlegui St. Stretch of Quezon Bivd. from Fugoso St to Quezon Bridge Westbound Lane España BIvd. from P. Campa to Lerma St.

RE-ROUTING OF VEHICLES:

All vehicles traveling southbound of Mel Lopez Blvd. (R-10) going to Roxas Blvd. shall turn left to Capulong St., straight to Yuseco St. to Lacson Ave. to point of destination.

All vehicles traveling southbound of Rizal Ave. intending to utilize McArthur Bridge going to south area, shall turn left to CM. Recto Ave., left to Legarda St., to point of destination.

All vehicles traveling southbound of A. Mendoza St. going to Quezon BIvd., shall turn right to Fugoso St., to Rizal Ave., to point of destination.

All vehicles traveling westbound lane of España Blvd. going to Quezon Blvd., shall turn left to N. Reyes St., to CM. Recto Ave., to point of destination

All vehicles traveling southbound of J. Abad Santos Ave./R. Regente going to Intramuros Area., shall turn right to San Fernando St., left to Madrid St., left to Mulle. Dela Industria to Binondo-Intramuros Bridge to A.

Soriano Ave. to point of destination or take Juan Luna St., right to Muelle Dela Industria to Binondo-Intramuros Bridge.

All vehicles coming from A. Mabini St. intending to utilize TM. Kalaw Ave., shall turn right to U.N. Ave., straight to P. Guanzon St. to Mabini Bridge to point of destination.

All vehicles coming from Ma. Orosa St. intending to utilize TM. Kalaw Ave., shall turn right to U.N. Ave., straight to P. Guazon St. to Mabini Bridge to point of destination.

All vehicles traveling northbound of Taft Ave. going to P. Burgos Ave., shall turn right to U.N. Ave., straight to P. Guanzon St. to Mabini Bridge to point of destination.

All light vehicles traveling northbound of Roxas Blvd. going to P. Burgos Ave. shall turn right to U.N. Ave., straight to P. Guanzon St. to Mabini Bridge to point of destination.

All Trucks and Trailers traveling northbound of Roxas Blvd. going to Mel Lopez Blvd. (Pier Area shall turn right to Pres. Quirino Ave., to Mabini Bridge to point of destination. (old Truck Route)

All Trucks and Trailers traveling northbound of Osmeña Highway going to Mel Lopez Blvd. (Pier Area) shall turn right to Pres Quirino Ave., to Mabini Bridge to point of destination.