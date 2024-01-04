Indonesian President Widodo to visit PH

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (2-L) and his wife Louise Araneta-Marcos (L) smile with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (2-R) and wife Iriana Joko Widodo (R) during their meeting at Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, on September 5, 2022. Achmad Ibrahim, EPA-EFE/Pool/file

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is looking forward to welcome Indonesian president Joko Widodo, who is due to visit the Philippines this month.

In a statement, Malacanang said Widodo will make his official visit to the to the Philippines on January 9-11, 2024.

"President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is pleased to welcome His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, for his upcoming official visit to the Philippines," said an announcement from the Presidential Communications Office.

The PCO said the President's meeting with on January 10 "is anticipated to take stock of the progress in Philippines-Indonesia relations."

Marcos Jr. visited in September 2022 during the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit where Widodo was chairman.

"The two leaders are also expected to reaffirm their commitment to deepening and expanding Philippines- Indonesia ties, especially as the two countries will celebrate their 75th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations in November 2024," said the PCO.