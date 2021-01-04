NBI to probe PSG coronavirus vaccination

President Rodrigo Duterte looks on as incoming Presidential Security Group (PSG) Commander Colonel Jesus Durante III signs the assumption order during the PSG Change of Command ceremony at the PSG Compound in Malacañang Park, Manila on Feb. 25, 2020. Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - The National Bureau of Investigation is set to investigate the early vaccination of President Rodrigo Duterte's close-in security detail against COVID-19.

"We will reach out to them within the day. We hope they will cooperate in this investigation," NBI spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin told ANC.

The NBI will also investigate government officials who approved the inoculation, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not approve, he said.

"We will continue to gather evidence that will support our investigation and then we'll make the necessary recommendation based on the evidence we've gathered," Lavin said.

The NBI will gather documentary evidence such as record of importation of vaccine, and testimonial evidence from those who've received COVID-19 shots.

It was President Rodrigo Duterte who revealed in his public address that some soldiers had already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Military officials confirmed the move to the dismay of health-care workers, who are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

PSG chief Jesus Durante had said they vaccinated themselves, which started since September.

He also said he would take full responsibility for the incident, stressing it was done "in good faith" and in performance of their duty to protect the President.