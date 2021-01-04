NBI asked to probe online sale of students’ sexy photos, videos

MANILA – The Department of Justice on Monday ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate reports that some students have been selling their lewd photos and videos online to support their needs for distance learning.

In a department order, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra asked NBI officer-in-charge Eric Distor to look into the alleged online sexual exploitation of children, “particularly the reported sale and offering for sale of sensual photographs, videos, or pornography of students.”

Guevarra gave Distor 10 days to submit reports on the progress of the investigation.

SOJ Menardo Guevarra also directs NBI to probe reported sale and offering for sale of sensual photographs, videos or pornography of students pic.twitter.com/vBJcoQg3aT — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) January 4, 2021

The order comes a day after Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on law enforcement agencies to look into the alleged sale of students’ pornographic material.

Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate basic education committee, cited a report by news portal Philippine Online Student Tambayan which revealed that students held an online “Christmas sale” of their “sensual” photos and videos so they could buy gadgets and pay internet bills in support of distance learning.

According to the report, some students even sold their obscene photos for as low as P150.

The Department of Education has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

– With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

