A government employee speaks to people lining up at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) central office in Quezon City on August 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has resumed the issuance of guarantee letters (GLs) for Filipinos in need of cash aid for medical and funeral expenses after it was halted in December 2023.

"This is to conform doon sa requirements ng ating financial management service kung saan kailangan natin i-collate ang mga kailangan natin bayaran, kasi of course we have to pay for the services of our service providers, particularly mga hospitals and funeral parlors," DSWD co-spokesperson Irene Dumlao told ABS-CBN News.

Issuance of guarantee letters resumed on January 2.

Guarantee letters are usually given to Filipinos in need of medical and funeral expenses above P10,000, to help them pay for hospital and funeral bills.

However, release of outright cash assistance has also been suspended, pending the download of funds by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

"Ito'y sa kadahilanang naghihintay din naman ang DSWD ng pag-download ng pondo. Kinakailangan na may notice of cash allocation mula sa DBM bago tayo makapagbigay ng cash sa ating mga kababayan," Dumlao said.

DSWD said they are hoping funds will be downloaded by the first month of 2024.

They said they will post announcements as to when release of outright cash assistance will resume via their social media channels.



Outright cash assistance are usually given to those with needs below P10,000, depending on assessment by social workers.

GLs and cash assistance are part of DSWD's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) given to Filipinos in need.

Dumlao said the agency has agreements with both public and private hospitals as well as funeral parlors for the acceptance of GLs.

Meanwhile, applicants for aid continue to line up at the DSWD Central Office in Batasan, Quezon City.

"Naghanap kami ng kung saan pwedeng humingi ng tulong, salamat sa Lord, meron DSWD. First time kong nag-seek ng help dito, sa tingin ko malaki tulong na bibigay sakin," said Amali Garcia, one of those who lined up for cash aid.



"Kinapos kami sa pang-discharge sana, medyo malaki bills ng na cover sa ginamit sa ospital. Eto ang option namin para makabawas, samin pabor naman kasi yun ang kailangan sa bills, guarantee letter," said Alma Baldago.



To qualify for cash assistance, applicants must submit hospital bills or statement of accounts, promissory note if the patient has been discharged, government IDs, and social case study report certified by the social worker who assessed the patient.



Complete documents should be submitted to the DSWD's central or field offices for screening.

