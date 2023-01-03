Gov't slammed for 'lack of proactive policy' amid China's fresh COVID wave

MANILA — Sen. Grace Poe on Tuesday called on the government to mandate COVID-19 testing for passengers arriving from China amid the fresh outbreak in the said country.

China is experiencing a huge COVID-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month.

According to Poe, the Philippines' "lack of proactive policies on the matter is concerning."

"The PH government should decide definitively on the matter and inform all travelers beforehand... Our experience in the past three years of the pandemic has shown that delayed and uninformed COVID-related policies are sometimes more deadly than the pandemic itself," Poe said.

The Department of Health earlier said that the country’s current protocols remain effective regardless of what variant of COVID-19 may be present.

But Poe said the Philippines must follow the move of other countries such as US, UK, France, Canada, Japan, and South Korea, which all reimposed their mandatory COVID-19 tests and other rules on arrivals from China.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is flying to China on Tuesday for a 3-day state visit where both nations "will have in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest."