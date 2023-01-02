Home  >  News

DOH says health protocols still effective against COVID-19 amid China’s rising cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 02 2023 11:15 PM

The Department of Health said the country’s current protocols remain effective regardless of what variant of COVID-19 may be present.

This comes following the surge of COVID-19 cases in China. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 2, 2023
 
