CAAP system glitch stalls passengers' vacation, holiday leave

MANILA (UPDATE)—Despite power restoration, some stranded passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are still waiting to get re-booked and continue to their provincial destinations.

Over 65,000 travelers were affected by flight delays and cancellations after the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines' (CAAP) Philippine Air Traffic Management Center shut down due to a power outage on New Year’s day.

Richard Curato and Archie Pandi are just two of the thousands of travelers affected by the CAAP glitch that resulted in the air traffic control mess in Philippine airports on New Year’s day. twitter.com/PawidReiniel

Richard Curato was among those stranded at the airport since Sunday. After three nights of waiting at the NAIA lobby, he is set to fly to Butuan on Wednesday morning.

Curato hopes that the airline operations will no longer face any delays and cancellations since he only has a 15-day vacation leave.

"Fifteen years ako hindi nakauwi tapos ngayon lang nabigyan ng opportunity na magbakasyon, ganito pa nangyari. Bukas, sa awa ng Diyos, magkikita na kami sa probinsya ng mga magulang at kapatid ko," he added.

Archie Pandi had a similar experience. He was allowed to go on a 15-day vacation leave but three days were spent on NAIA’s premises due to the CAAP system glitch.

Pandi said he already used his "pamasko" or monetary presents for his relatives in Surigao.

"Yung pamasko sa mga kamag-anak at mga kapatid nabawasan dahil wala naman tayong mahingan dito ng pagkain," Pandi added.

Cebu Pacific advised travelers with flights until 11:59 p.m. January 3 they can voluntarily postpone their travel and avail of no-charge rebooking or travel fund credits via the airline's website.

Philippine Airlines, meanwhile, has an online request hub for passengers who are out of the country.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Tuesday said that "by tomorrow, all of our flights in and out of NAIA will operate according to the published schedules."

But MIAA emphasized that it is not yet declaring full normalization of operations at NAIA because of delays due to the aircraft rotation fiasco still caused by the CAAP’s system failure.

