Philippines ready to assist Japan following New Year’s Day earthquake: Marcos Jr

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the Philippines is ready to provide assistance to Japan as it deals with the aftermath of a massive earthquake that struck the East Asian country on New Year’s Day.



“We are deeply saddened to hear of the magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Japan on New Year's Day,” Marcos Jr said in a post on social media platform X.



“We have made the offer to assist in any way that we can. In the face of shared climate challenges within the Pacific Ring of Fire, we stand united with Japan and stay ready to provide support from the Philippines.”

The Philippines in close collaboration with the Japanese government to secure the welfare of Filipinos in Japan who thankfully remain unharmed, the President said.

At least 24 people have been confirmed dead in the powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day as more reports of damage came in and rescuers raced to find survivors on Tuesday.

The magnitude-7.6 quake caused extensive structural damage and fires in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture, as continuing aftershocks and rubble on roads hampered rescue operations.

The deaths included seven victims at Wajima Municipal Hospital, city officials said.

Tsunami warnings covering extensive areas along the Sea of Japan were lifted Tuesday morning, after the highest wave of around 1.2 meters reached Wajima Port on Monday night following the 4:10 p.m. quake.

Footage taken by the public broadcaster NHK on Tuesday morning showed a seven-story building toppled over sideways and smoke rising in a central area of Wajima known for its morning market where a large blaze broke out Monday.

Fires have engulfed over 200 structures in the central Wajima area, but the chances of them spreading further are slim, Ishikawa prefectural officials said.

There have been 14 reports of people being trapped under rubble in the city, other officials said.

The quake has also caused injuries and structural damage in Niigata, Toyama, Fukui and Gifu prefectures.

"It is extremely difficult for vehicles to enter northern areas of the Noto Peninsula," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a press conference, adding the central government has been coordinating shipment of relief supplies using ships.

About 1,000 Self-Defense Force personnel are engaged in rescue and relief operations, Kishida said.