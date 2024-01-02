Military offers to help Japan following M7.6 quake

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine military on Tuesday offered to collaborate with the Japan Self-Defense Force following the recent 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Japan's western coastline on January 1, 2024.

In a statement, Armed Forces chief of staff Romeo Brawner said the AFP recognizes the severity of the situation and is extending its support and sympathy to the Japanese people.

"In times of crisis, international cooperation becomes paramount, and the AFP expresses its readiness to collaborate with the JSDF in any way deemed necessary. The AFP remains committed to fostering strong bonds of friendship and cooperation with the Japan Self-Defense Force, united in our shared dedication to safeguarding the well-being of our respective nations and contributing to global peace and security," he said.

The death toll from a New Year's Day earthquake in central Japan has risen to six, police confirmed Tuesday, a day after the 7.5-magnitude tremor triggered tsunami waves over a metre high.

A duty officer from Ishikawa Prefecture Police told AFP authorities were investigating the discovery of two more bodies, "one in Nanao city and one in Shika town" after four deaths were confirmed following the quake that struck off the main island of Honshu. With a report by Agence France-Presse