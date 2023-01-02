Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippines on Sunday welcomed 2023 in a "generally and relatively peaceful" way with no major incidents, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

"Ang atin pong pagsalubong sa Bagong Taon ay nagawa ng atin pong mga kababayan nang mas ligtas at payapa po," PNP Public Information Office Chief Col. Redrico Maranan said in a public briefing on Monday.

(Our fellowmen welcomed the New Year more safely and peacefully.)

Maranan noted that there were three incidents of indiscriminate firing, but the individuals who used their firearms during the New Year revelries were arrested.

The incidents occurred in Iloilo, Quezon City, and Manila, he said. No personnel from the PNP or the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) were involved.

Authorities also recorded two incidents of stray bullet injuries from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1, although the victims only suffered "minor injuries" and perpetrators who fired their guns were also taken into police custody.

Maranan said that authorities have confiscated more than P2.4 million worth of illegal firecrackers in separate operations nationwide.

Up to 42 individuals caught using and selling these firecrackers were also nabbed.

"Tuloy-tuloy po ang pagpasok ng data natin sapagkat ang monitoring po natin ay hanggang Enero 6 pa," he said.

(We continue to collate data because our monitoring will last until Jan. 6.)

Maranan said the entire police force will remain on full alert until that day.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) earlier said that New Year's celebrations in Metro Manila were also "generally peaceful."