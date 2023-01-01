Fireworks light up the Makati-Mandaluyong skyline as Filipinos welcome the New Year as seen from Barangay Kaunlaran, Quezon City on January 1, 2023. 📷: Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The celebration of the New Year throughout Metro Manila was "generally peaceful" as the capital region had no major incidents, according to the chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

NCRPO regional director Jonnel Estomo said there was no reported major firecracker-related incident, including any injury from stray bullets or indiscriminate firing.

The ban on the use and sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnics also contributed greatly to the campaign, Estomo added.

Police, however, apprehended seven violators of the firecracker ban, two violators of illegal discharge of firearms, and confiscated firecrackers worth more than P1.2 million in the entire region.

Meanwhile, the NCRPO chief said that no one among the policemen of NCRPO was found to have fired their service firearms during the New Year celebration.

