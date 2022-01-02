Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATE)— Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, the city's public information office (PIO) said Sunday.

The local chief executive found out she caught the respiratory illness again after undergoing testing, having experienced sore throat on Saturday, according to the Pasay PIO.

Calixto-Rubiano, who first got COVID-19 in February 2021, is currently in isolation in a health facility.

Authorities have yet to identify what variant the mayor was infected with.

The PIO said Calixto-Rubiano would continue with her job as she recovers from the disease.

The Pasay mayor's reinfection comes as Metro Manila experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases, following relaxed restrictions during the holidays.

— With a report from Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

