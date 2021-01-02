Davao City extends liquor ban, curfew until Jan. 31

DAVAO CITY - The city government here has extended the 24-hour liquor ban and a curfew until the end of the month as part of its strict measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte signed last week Executive Order No. 55-B that provides guidelines for the extension of the 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew in the city. Another order, EO No. 59, meanwhile reimposed the 24-hour liquor ban.

It can be recalled that on Nov. 2, Duterte reimposed the 24-hour liquor ban "to prevent the people’s exposure to COVID-19 during unbridled drinking sessions."

The curfew was also revived when Davao City reverted to general community quarantine on Nov. 20.

In December, Davao City was among top areas in the country that reported high daily numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Duterte, meanwhile, warned restaurants, sari-sari stores, and similar establishments of the “one-strike rule,” under which a store would be immediately shuttered at the first instance of violating the liquor ban.

Meanwhile, the mayor also regulated mass gatherings and prohibited non-essential travel within the city until June 30, 2021.

Under EO No. 69, Duterte said “there is a need to regulate mass gatherings in all public places to lower the risk of transmission.”

The EO cited the need to limit the movement of people in Davao City to only accessing essential goods and services or for work purposes, and to ban unnecessary public parties.

"All mass gatherings (assemblies of more than 25 individuals in an event or activity) are banned except buses, banks, hospitals, restaurants, and other similar instances where people do not converge for the same purpose," stated in the EO.

The order also mandates observance of basic health protocol in public places such as wearing of face masks, physical distancing of at least one meter between all individuals, and frequent hand washing. The proper wearing of face shields is also encouraged.

