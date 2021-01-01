PH logs 1,765 new COVID-19 cases, back to previous level on New Year

Shoppers traverse the streets in the Divisoria market area in Manila on December 13, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday reported 1,765 new COVID-19 cases or a total of 475,820 confirmed cases in the Philippines.

This does not include data from 8 laboratories that were not able to submit their results on time.

While the daily tally saw a dip that even went down to less than 1,000 from December 27 to 29, it has gone back up again to about less than 2,000 as regularly logged in December. The slump in COVID numbers has been attributed to fewer people being tested and some laboratories closing for the holidays.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of cases are Davao City with 100, Rizal with 99, Cavite with 71, Quezon City with 70 and Manila with 69.

The DOH also recorded 4 new COVID-related deaths, bringing the total to 9,248.

There were also 106 additional recovered patients or a total of 439,895 recoveries.

RELATED VIDEO