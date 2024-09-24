Ex-'PBB' housemate Carol Batay serves as Chinese interpreter at Senate POGO hearings | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Ex-'PBB' housemate Carol Batay serves as Chinese interpreter at Senate POGO hearings

Ex-'PBB' housemate Carol Batay serves as Chinese interpreter at Senate POGO hearings

Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Carol Batay
|
PBB
|
Pinoy Big Brother
|
Alice Guo
|
Senate
|
Senate hearing
|
POGO
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Carolyn Batay
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.