Is Gen-Z slang a new form of Filipino? | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Is Gen-Z slang a new form of Filipino?
Is Gen-Z slang a new form of Filipino?
ABS-CBN News Intern, Lovely Quizol
Published Aug 18, 2024 06:13 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Gen Z
|
Slang
|
Language
|
Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.