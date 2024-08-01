'Underconsumption core': Have you heard of this Gen Z trend?

More
ABS-CBN News
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
'Underconsumption core': Have you heard of this Gen Z trend?
'Underconsumption core': Have you heard of this Gen Z trend?
ABS-CBN News Intern, Arianne L. Villarmil
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Gen Z
|
culture
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.